Celtic star reveals 'one positive' behind Scottish Cup final kick-off change as Billy Dodds slams decision

Celtic’s Matt O'Riley revealed he has no qualms with the later Scottish Cup final kick-off time as it means he can get a few hours extra kip before the big match.

Both Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic expressed major disappointment after it was announced their Hampden meeting on June 3 would start at 5.30pm in a break with a long-standing tradition. The tea-time kick-off, which will be shown live on the BBC and Viaplay, appears to have been moved so as not to clash with the Manchester derby FA Cup final, which kicks off at 3pm and is being screened in Scotland by both the BBC and STV.

Celtic midfielder O’Riley was not too concerned but expressed sympathy with Inverness fans, the majority of whom are set to spend their post-match Saturday night out on buses.

Speaking at the launch of a new walking football initiative supporting those affected by Parkinson’s, O’Riley said: “I don’t mind. I suppose because it’s a bit later we get to sleep a bit more, so that’s one positive. It’s another game, a different time of day and if you win it you win a trophy, that’s the main thing.”

Celtic's Matt O'Riley was speaking to promote the launch of Celtic's walking football programme in collaboration with Parkinson's UK and Glasgow Life at Toryglen Regional Football Centre. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Asked about the problems Inverness fans could have in getting back home after the game, he said: “I didn’t really think about that but I’m sure that’s quite brutal, but they can probably make the most of a night out in Glasgow if they chose to.”

Celtic criticised a lack of consultation after the Scottish Football Association made the announcement and Inverness manager Billy Dodds feels the situation is unfair.

In a clip shown by BBC Scotland, the former Rangers striker said: “Any time I have been involved in Scottish Cup finals as a player and a coach, you can’t beat three o’clock on a Saturday for your showpiece but suddenly it’s gone to 5.30 which is a shame for our game up here because, for me, others are getting looked after better.

“It’s not ideal. I don’t think we should ever move our showpiece final to suit anybody. I can only imagine it’s for TV rights or something and we don’t want to clash.