Celtic star plays down injury fears, makes admission about Hamilton clash

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has allayed fears about the injury which forced him to withdraw from the Scotland Under-21s squad over the international weekend.

The 20-year-old missed matches against San Marino and Croatia for Scot Gemmill's side after hurting his groin in the Hoops' victory over fierce rivals Rangers before the international break, in which he scored.

He said: "I've just got a groin strain so I'll miss the weekend's game (at Hamilton) but I'll hopefully be back after that."

Johnston was struggling with a knee injury earlier this season, and also endured muscle injuries in the early days of his Hoops career under previous manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, the three-times capped Scotland Under-21 player should be fit to face Rennes in the Europa League.

The wideman has scored three goals in ten appearances for the Hoops this season.