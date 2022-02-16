Celtic star out for 'little while' due to injury as key man returns

The winger went down in the second half of the club’s 4-0 win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

Johnston was visibly distraught on his hands and knees on the sidelines of Celtic Park before limping off.

The 22-year-old missed the majority of last season through injury, while the appearance against Raith was his first start since before Christmas.

Celtic's Mikey Johnston suffered an injury during a Scottish Cup match with Raith Rovers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

After the game, manager Ange Postecoglou was reluctant to confirm it wasn't a serious injury due to the player’s past but did deliver a positive update ahead of the Europa Conference League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

"From last weekend, Mikey Johnston picked up an ankle sprain, nothing too serious but it will keep him out for a little while,” the Australian said.

Celtic will be boosted by the return of Josip Juranovic.

The Croatian wasn’t involved in the wins over Aberdeen in the league and Raith in the cup having come on as a substitute in the match before them, a win over Motherwell.

"Everyone else came through okay, Josip Juranovic is available, he's back training after missing the last couple of games,” Postecoglou said.

"That's it. Yosuke Ideguchi is not registered (for Europe) so he won't be available but everyone else is okay."

Celtic welcome the Norwegian side to Celtic Park in the first of two legs as they look to progress to the last-16 of Uefa’s new tournament.