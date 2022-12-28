News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Celtic star 'on Chelsea radar' for January move after injury to key player

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic after Reece James suffered another injury in their win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

By Angus Wright
5 minutes ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 7:29pm
 Comment

James limped out of the 2-0 victory with a suspected recurrence of the knee injury that kept him sidelined for three months and saw him miss out on competing in the World Cup with England.

Juranovic has returned to the Celtic squad for Wednesday night's match against Hibs at Easter Road amid speculation over a possible January move after starring for Croatia in their run to the semi-finals in Qatar.

Hide Ad

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have been touted as possible suitors and, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are also preparing to step up their interest in the 27-year-old, who was named in the World Cup team of the tournament.

Josip Juranovic is back in the Celtic squad for Wednesday night's match against Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Hide Ad

Celtic are understood to be willing to sell Juranovic in the upcoming window having already secured the signing of Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from Montreal.

A fee of £8million has been mooted for the player Celtic signed from Legia Warsaw for £2.6m 18 months ago.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.