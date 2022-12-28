Celtic star 'on Chelsea radar' for January move after injury to key player

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic after Reece James suffered another injury in their win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

James limped out of the 2-0 victory with a suspected recurrence of the knee injury that kept him sidelined for three months and saw him miss out on competing in the World Cup with England.

Juranovic has returned to the Celtic squad for Wednesday night's match against Hibs at Easter Road amid speculation over a possible January move after starring for Croatia in their run to the semi-finals in Qatar.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have been touted as possible suitors and, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are also preparing to step up their interest in the 27-year-old, who was named in the World Cup team of the tournament.

Josip Juranovic is back in the Celtic squad for Wednesday night's match against Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Celtic are understood to be willing to sell Juranovic in the upcoming window having already secured the signing of Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from Montreal.