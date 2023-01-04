Celtic winger Liel Abada has been identified as one of the top upcoming talents in Europe after appearing on a prestigious list of players to watch in 2023.

UEFA released the 40-man shortlist of stars aged 21 or under who are tipped to take the game by storm in the coming year and the Israel international has made the cut after an impressive 2022 for the Hoops.

Abada is joined on the list by English Premier League youngsters David Datro Fofana (Chelsea), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) and Anthony Gordon (Everton) while the likes of Erling Haaland, Jamal Musiala, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Mykhailo Mudryk have all featured in previous years.

UEFA's description of the Celtic ace read: "An incisive passer and confident finisher, the Israeli attacking midfielder won the 2021/22 Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award in his first season following his switch from Maccabi Petah Tikva and is already in double figure for goals across club and country this term."