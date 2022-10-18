Celtic star Matt O'Riley watched by struggling Premier League side ahead of possible January offer
Celtic star Matt O’Riley continues to attract attention from Leicester City.
According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes sent a scout to watch the midfielder in action against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week. The Danish Under-21 has attracted attention from a number of clubs in the English Premier League following his bargain £1.5million move from MK Dons in January.
Leicester could look to make a mid-season move during the winter transfer window as they look to escape from relegation trouble. Brendan Rodgers is under pressure with the club 19th in the league after ten games. They would unlikely be the only club in for O’Riley.
“I know that Leicester showed a lot of interest in me," the player said last month. “And I think Newcastle were there too. But it didn't matter that any of them made an offer. If there is no offer, then it is not very concrete in my head. I didn't really think about it because nobody from Celtic told me that, for example, Newcastle had made an offer. It wasn't like that, so there wasn't much to think about, and a lot is also written in the media. It's great to get some recognition, because it means that I'm doing well at Celtic. But as I say, Celtic is the perfect place for me right now. It's a big club, we play in the Champions League, the fans are insanely good and the team is good. It's a perfect place to be, and I also think it's a good place to be if I want to go to the World Cup with Denmark.”
