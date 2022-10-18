“I know that Leicester showed a lot of interest in me," the player said last month. “And I think Newcastle were there too. But it didn't matter that any of them made an offer. If there is no offer, then it is not very concrete in my head. I didn't really think about it because nobody from Celtic told me that, for example, Newcastle had made an offer. It wasn't like that, so there wasn't much to think about, and a lot is also written in the media. It's great to get some recognition, because it means that I'm doing well at Celtic. But as I say, Celtic is the perfect place for me right now. It's a big club, we play in the Champions League, the fans are insanely good and the team is good. It's a perfect place to be, and I also think it's a good place to be if I want to go to the World Cup with Denmark.”