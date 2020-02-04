Celtic star Leigh Griffiths escapes SFA punishment for Hamilton 'stamp'

Leigh Griffiths will not receive any retrospective punishment from the Scottish FA over an alleged stamping incident during the 4-1 win over Hamilton Accies.

The Celtic striker was accused of intentionally standing on opponent Sam Woods during the match at the Fountain of Youth stadium. Accies boss Brian Rice stated his belief after the match that the Scottish international should have seen red.

Leigh Griffiths is confronted by Alex Gogic after the alleged stamp on Sam Woods. Picture: SNS

However, a panel of three former officials did not believe the action merited a sending off. Griffiths was booked after getting in a confrontation with Alex Gogic following the incident and will receive no further punishment.

The decision will be welcomed by Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who stated his opinion earlier on Tuesday that retrospective action would be unfair.

He said: "There was no malice in it. His leg was trapped and he was trying to get up.

"I am not sure how much contact he made with the player.

"I've not seen it again on camera but I do know from a footballing point of view... he is trying to get up rather than lift his leg and put it down on the player.