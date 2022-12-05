Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi will not allow missing out on the World Cup with Japan to have any detrimental effect on his scintillating form for the Scottish champions.

From a Scottish football perspective there were raised eyebrows when the striker and team-mate Reo Hatate were left out of Hajime Moriyasu’s squad for Qatar, while Daizen Maeda was included. Furuhashi has ten goals in 13 league games this season, 11 in all competitions. His record since joining the club is 31 in 53. He, however, is not as prolific for the national team with three in 16 caps.

In an interview with The Athletic, he spoke of the support network around him and also congratulating Maeda’s for his call-up before ensuring his focus was on his form and Celtic.

Japan surprised world football by finishing top of a group which consisted of Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

“I would like to develop further and I will also come out of this experience strengthened,” he said. “My motivation remains the same: I want to score as many goals as possible for my club and do my best so that our club wins games, and as many titles as possible. The World Cup would have been an extension of my way with our club. That’s why my ambition — whether with or without the national team — remains unchanged.”

Furuhashi will be back in action later this month when Celtic return to league business with an away trip to Pittodrie to face third-placed Aberdeen.

