Celtic star in race against time to be fit for Rangers clash - 'he's still sore'

The midfielder was injured during Celtic’s 4-0 win over Ross County after a challenge by Kayne Ramsay and boss Ange Postcoglou has told Rogic to rest up before re-assessment ahead of the top of the table crunch on April 3.

Though the 29-year-old withdrew and is “pretty sore”, Postecoglou is relieved the injury is not as severe as feared.

“We’ll see how it all transpires,” he told Celtic TV. “Unfortunately he couldn’t go and represent his country, which was disappointing for him.

“He probably won’t train this week, so we’ll just assess how he goes in the week leading up to the next game.

“Suffice to say, he was pretty sore after it. It probably could have been a hell of a lot worse, but at the same time, it’s enough to keep him out in the immediate term.”

