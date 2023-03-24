The 21-year-old has stepped into the void left by Giorgios Giakoumakis excellently since joining the Scottish champions in January from Suwon Samsung Bluewings. He is averaging a goal every 80 minutes or so across his ten appearances.

He was a second-half substitute in South Korea’s 2-2 friendly draw with Colombia. The Asian side had a two-goal lead at the interval, given to them by Spurs star Heung-Min Son, while the South Americans scored twice in the space of five minutes right after half-time. Oh was given 30 minutes but was barely involved with just eight touches during his time on the pitch.