Celtic star Hyeongyu Oh earns 2nd South Korea cap but disappointment for Daizen Maeda

Celtic star Hyeongyu Oh earned his second cap for South Korea, while Daizen Maeda was an unused substitute for Japan.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:50 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:50 GMT
The 21-year-old has stepped into the void left by Giorgios Giakoumakis excellently since joining the Scottish champions in January from Suwon Samsung Bluewings. He is averaging a goal every 80 minutes or so across his ten appearances.

He was a second-half substitute in South Korea’s 2-2 friendly draw with Colombia. The Asian side had a two-goal lead at the interval, given to them by Spurs star Heung-Min Son, while the South Americans scored twice in the space of five minutes right after half-time. Oh was given 30 minutes but was barely involved with just eight touches during his time on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Maeda only watched Japan’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay. There was surprise when Celtic team-mates Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate weren’t called up. The Blue Samurai will now face Colombia and South Korea will play Uruguay.

Hyeongyu Oh has an impressive goals to minute ratio since joining Celtic. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
