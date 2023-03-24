Celtic star earns Virgil van Dijk comparisons, player of the year claim, impressive stats

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs has admitted he's have “enjoyed” playing alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers as he compared him to Virgil van Dijk.

The US international has been one of the Scottish champions’ best and most consistent players this campaign and will be in the running to land the player of the year at the end of the season. His importance to the team can be demonstrated through the club’s only domestic defeat when he missed the 2-0 loss at St Mirren.

Stubbs believes it is between the 25-year-old and Kyogo Furuhashi for the league’s best performer. The former Hibs manager has been impressed with how easy he makes the game. Defensively he is second for percentage of aerial duels won with 70.41 and top ten for percentage of defensive duels won. No player in the league has made more passes, while he is top five for progressive passes and progressive runs.

“Carter-Vickers has been exceptional," Stubbs told Grosvenor Sport. “I wouldn’t put him in the same bracket as Virgil van Dijk but I think he makes the game look easy in the same way the Dutchman does. He’s a very strong and powerful centre half and he settled so quickly. I think he has been a big help to Carl Starfelt because he has looked nervous at times.

"It’s probably unfortunate for him that he’s got a guy at the other end of the pitch who is doing even better. I think it’s between them for Player of the Year. I would have enjoyed playing beside him, that’s for sure.”