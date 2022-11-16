News you can trust since 1817
Celtic star Callum McGregor provides encouraging injury update ahead of likely December return

Celtic star Callum McGregor has revealed he is stepping up his rehab while the club are in Australia as he looks to return from a knee injury.

By Joel Sked
4 hours ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 9:24am
The 29-year-old has missed a chunk of the season after suffering an issue in the Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland. The midfielder has had to sit out the last 11 Celtic games. However, he has taken part in training in Sydney ahead of two friendlies against Sydney FC and Everton, while the club are not back in competitive action December 17 when they travel to Aberdeen.

"Hopefully I will be joining bits of the sessions this week and just progressing the rehab,” he told Celtic TV. “It will be an important five, six days for me as well. I am looking forward to getting back on the grass with the boys."

Until the injury, McGregor had missed 17 games since the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

Celtic's Callum McGregor will continue his rehabilitation in Australia. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
