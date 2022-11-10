Celtic star called up for international duty despite Scotland ban
Sead Haksabanovic has been called up by Montenegro despite Celtic insisting players not taking part in the World Cup would not be released for international duty.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke expressed his “disappointment” at being prevented from naming any Celtic players in his squad for next week’s friendly in Turkey after Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou used a loophole to insist his stars remain with the club to take part in the Sydney Super Cup in Australia.
FIFA has not been deemed the upcoming break as an official international window, meaning clubs are not obliged to release any players selected to play for their countries. Celtic full-backs Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston were both likely to be named in the Scotland squad.
Sweden boss Janne Andersson was also unable to include Carl Starfelt, however, Montenegro have named Haksabanovic in their squad for the upcoming friendlies against Slovakia and Slovenia, putting the winger in the middle of a potential club versus country row.
Montenegro boss Miodrag Radulovic explained: "We want to use these last two games of the year as important matches for us as we prepare for the Euros qualifiers.
"We are playing two very good opponents and we have named a strong squad.
"Our aim is to repeat the way we played against Romania in the Nations League and play our best team for both games.
"Of course, we may try new ideas, but there is only one new player in the squad and we have an experienced group of players."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.