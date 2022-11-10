Scotland boss Steve Clarke expressed his “disappointment” at being prevented from naming any Celtic players in his squad for next week’s friendly in Turkey after Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou used a loophole to insist his stars remain with the club to take part in the Sydney Super Cup in Australia.

FIFA has not been deemed the upcoming break as an official international window, meaning clubs are not obliged to release any players selected to play for their countries. Celtic full-backs Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston were both likely to be named in the Scotland squad.

Sweden boss Janne Andersson was also unable to include Carl Starfelt, however, Montenegro have named Haksabanovic in their squad for the upcoming friendlies against Slovakia and Slovenia, putting the winger in the middle of a potential club versus country row.

Celtic's Sead Haksabanovic has been named in the Montenegro squad - against his club's wishes. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montenegro boss Miodrag Radulovic explained: "We want to use these last two games of the year as important matches for us as we prepare for the Euros qualifiers.

"We are playing two very good opponents and we have named a strong squad.

"Our aim is to repeat the way we played against Romania in the Nations League and play our best team for both games.