Celtic star admits: 'I didn't know I was a player of the year candidate'

As thoughts turn to potential player of the year nominees for Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasing champions elect, justifiably the name of Greg Taylor has been mentioned in dispatches alongside such club luminaries as Kyogo Furuhashi, Callum McGregor, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate. The Scotland left-back is chuffed at such recognition for endeavours across a campaign in which he has undoubtedly become one of his team’s standard-bearers. But the focus for the 25-year-old remains on ensuring he isn’t undone by letting his standards slip.

“I didn’t know I was a candidate…” said Taylor. “It’s a massive compliment to be spoken about and it’s nice when the plaudits come along. But I know how quickly things can change if you don’t cut the mustard. I just keep trying to improve and focus on finishing the season strongly. The awards tend to go to the goal scorers anyway…

“There are several candidates from this team. It says a lot and that’s a credit to the players themselves. Everyone has played their role in the team and everyone plays their part. We know we wouldn’t be as successful if everyone didn’t give themselves over to the team. Look at Kyogo. You see him running all the way back to his own goal to defend, and these things don’t go unnoticed. It’s unbelievable. But that is what it’s like throughout the squad, everyone wants to help one another. It’s great to have that."