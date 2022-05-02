Celtic star admits Ange Postecoglou has stopped boredom setting in - 'not under this guy'

The former England goalkeeper was a key figure in the 1-1 draw with Rangers on Sunday that has kept Celtic six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and on course to reclaim the title with just three games remaining.

Hart made a stunning reflex save to prevent Scott Arfield from putting Rangers into a 2-1 lead with just six minutes left of the Old Firm clash after Fashion Sakala had cancelled out Jota's first-half opener.

It was a pivotal moment that has put Celtic on the cusp of clinching the league trophy.

"Every time we've played them there's been so much on the line and today was no different," Hart told BBC Sportsound.

"I think we really showed up. We performed, we were strong but they showed what a resilient, hard-working team they are with quality to hurt you, but it was a good game of football.

"The game was to-ing and fro-ing and got very basketbally at the the end. We're a team that plays to win. Maybe tactically another team would have thought one-all, six points, three games to go, but that's just not us."

Hart has worked under several high-profile coaches for club and country including Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, Nuno Espirito Santo and Gareth Southgate and he insists Postecoglou is up there with the best of them.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart at full-time after the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"He's a great manager to work under. He's a top guy. He puts a lot of pressure on us to perfom, but he puts a lot of pressure on us to be ourselves. He wants us to have freedom. He wants us to play to the system, but the system allows us to express ourselves.

"I'm 35 I could be bored of football by now, but I'm not under this guy. He makes me want to come into work every day, makes me want to learn, makes me excited. I can't ask for much more than that.