Celtic star Josip Juranovic has admitted he is “not interested” in any transfer specualtion while he is at the World Cup as a former Parkhead ace suggested the club should be looking for a significant fee for the player.

The right-back has started all of Croatia’s games in Qatar in their run to the semi-final where they will face Argentina on Tuesday evening. In his previous appearance, against Brazil, he earned universal praise for his performance against the likes of PSG’s Neymar and Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrd.

In the build-up to the match it was reported La Liga giants Ateltico Madrid were set to watch him having been linked with the defender in the summer. Prior to the tournament reports emerged that Celtic may look to cash in on their asset should he impress at the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Honestly, I haven’t read what was written since we arrived at the World Cup," Juranvoic said at a press conference. “We’re just focused on the national team, I even told my agent not to send me anything, I’m not interested at all right now. I want to do something for myself, my future sons and daughters, I want to tell them the story of what we did and to be proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton reckons the club should look to hold onto the player until the summer but is of the belief they should be looking for a fee not much lower than the £25million they got for Kieran Tierney when he was sold to Arsenal.

“Juranovic’s performance against Brazil was seen across the world," he told the Daily Record. “Why shouldn’t Celtic be able to ask for big money? I believe they should try to keep him until next summer as he’s such an important player and Celtic have a title to be secure. But, if circumstances dictate that he is to go next month, it should be for a premium rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not comparing them as players, but Kieran Tierney, a full back, left Celtic to join Arsenal for £25m. Yes, Kieran was younger, but Juranovic is now going to have a World Cup semi-final on his CV. He and Croatia might even win the tournament.”