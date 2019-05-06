Celtic squad miss Player of the Year award bash after title victory

James Forrest was crowned the PFA Scotland Player of the Year on Sunday evening - though the winger wasn’t in attendance to pick up his award.

Former Celtic player Andy Walker and singer Amy Macdonald collecting James Forrest's Player of the Year trophy. Picture: PA

Beating out team-mate Callum McGregor and Rangers stars Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, Forrest had the award accepted on his behalf by ex-Celtic striker Andy Walker and Scottish singer Amy McDonald.

That’s because the winger was with the rest of the Celtic squad in Dublin.

Neil Lennon and his men flew out to the Irish capital after clinching their eighth consecutive title as, with their match against Rangers not taking place until the Sunday, they were given an extra day off.

Forrest’s award represents the 12th time a Celtic player has won it in the past 14 years, and for the sixth year in succession.