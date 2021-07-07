Celtic snubbed by key target as Hoops linked with fresh move for out of contract forward

The breaking Scottish football transfer news on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The summer window for transfers in Scotland opened on June 9 with a number of deals already completed while others remain in the pipeline with clubs having until the August 31 signing deadline to get deals over the line.

For clubs such as Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen the onus on bolstering the squad is greater with the start of European competition just a fortnight away, with new Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou and recently appointed Dons gaffer Stephen Glass looking to make their own stamp.

There is plenty activity across the SPFL as clubs prepare for the start of the Premier Sports Cup this weekend, ahead of the new league campaigns kicking off over the weekend of July 31 and August 1.

Celtic ‘open talks' with Edwards

Celtic have opened signing talks with free agent Kyle Edwards, according to reports. The 23-year-old is available after it was announced he would be leaving West Bromich Albion upon the expiration of his contract this summer. The Parkhead club were previously linked with the attacker in the January transfer window under former boss Neil Lennon but decided against making a move.

Morelos bid rejected

Rangers have knocked back a £10million offer from Porto for Alfredo Morelos, according to reports. Journalist Ekrem Konur - who has nearly 122k followers - posted on Twitter: "Glasgow Rangers have rejected Porto's offer. A lot of teams are showing interest in Alfredo Morelos. Glasgow Rangers will be in no hurry to sell." It is believed the Ibrox club are looking for £15-20m for their star striker, who is due to return to Scotland following Colombia’s semi-final exit from the Copa America.

Wyke snubs Celtic