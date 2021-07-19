Celtic signing target 'walks away from talks' with Parkhead club

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Picture: SNS

Ange Postecoglou’s side were keen on the Rennes right-back as they seek to further strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and discussions with the player and his representatives had already taken place.

The 20-year-old has less than 12 months left on his deal and would be available for a cut-price fee from the Ligue 1 club.

French newspaper L’Equipe say Boey rejected a contract from Celtic and decided to walk away from negotiations over a difficulty in agreeing to "foreign intermediaries” in the talks.

The youngster is said to be attracting interest from a host of French clubs.

Right-back is a problem area for the Scottish Premiership side after both Jeremie Frimpong and Hatem Abd Elhamed were sold during last season. Recent signing Osaze Urhoghide can cover in the role but is looked upon as a better fit at centre-back.

