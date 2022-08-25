Celtic sign Sead Hakšabanović: Fee, contract length, shirt number, 3 familiar faces

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old arrives from Russian side Rubin Kazan and has signed a five-year contract, becoming the club’s seventh summer signing. The transfer fee has been reported in Russia as being around £1.75million.

Hakšabanović, who earned a big-money move to Rubin following his form for Swedish side IFK Norrköping, revealed the move has been a month in the making.

"It feels amazing,” he told the club’s TV. “What I know about Celtic is only good things and I’m very happy to be here.

“I heard about it around a month ago and as soon as I heard that Celtic wanted me I said to my agent that he had to make it happen because this is where I want to play.

"It’s an amazing club with good players, fans and history.

"I’ve been watching some games and I think the team play in the same style as me.

"I’ve been speaking to the manager as well and we had a good chat, speaking about how he sees me as a player and how he wants me to fit into his system and everything sounded good so that was it for me.”

Celtic have signed Sead Haksabanovic (17). (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images)

A trio of familiar faces

Born in Sweden, Hakšabanović emerged as a teenager in the Swedish top-flight with Halmstads before moving to West Ham United. He also had a loan spell in Spain during his time with the Hammers.

More recently, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Hakšabanović has been back on loan in Sweden with Djurgårdens IF.

There will be a few familiar faces for the forward when joining up with the squad and is well aware of the standing of a certain Swede at Celtic Park.

"I know that Henrik Larsson is a big legend here and I know his son really well,” he said.

"Hopefully I can do something similar to him which is very hard to achieve but I’m going to try my best.

"I know Joe Hart and Albian Ajeti from West Ham and I spent some time with Carl [Starfelt] in Russia.

"He saw somewhere that I was linked to Celtic and he wrote to me but I didn’t want to say too much, I just asked him about the club and he only said good things, so I can't wait to get started now."

Hakšabanović best season was in 2020 with IFK Norrköping where he displayed his qualities in the final third, contributing to more than 20 goals through scoring, assists or second assists.

"I’m a playmaker with some flair, I’m good in one-on-ones, I have a powerful shot, I’m quick and I’ll give everything for this club,” he said.

'The team are doing great and I want to be part of that and make the fans, the club and myself happy.'