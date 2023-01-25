Celtic sign Hyeongyu Oh - fee, length of contract, shirt number, what player and club said

Celtic have confirmed the signing of South Korean striker Hyeongyu Oh who joins from Suwon Samsung Bluewings in his homeland.

The 21-year-old arrives for a fee reported to be around £2.65million and has signed a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. He becomes the club’s fourth signing during the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Japanese duo Tomoki Iwata and Yuki Kobayashi, as well as Canadian international Alistair Johnston.

Oh, who will wear the number 19, had been in brilliant form towards the end of the South Korean top-flight season, scoring 11 goals in 16 matches and earning a call-up to the preliminary squad for the World Cup. On signing, he said his “dream has come true”.

"I’m a very aggressive player who also likes the physical side," he said. “I also like to score lots of goals. I feel like I’m on a movie set and I’m really excited to be in in the city and I’m looking forward to the upcoming days. One of my aims is to score lots of goals and I also have ambitions of winning the league championship.”

“This is the moment I have dreamed of and I’m really excited to perform in front of the fans at the stadium.”

Ange Postecoglou expressed his delight at bringing the striker to Celtic and revealed the player had his “heart set” on joining the club.

“He is a young, talented striker with great attributes and someone who is ready to take the next stage in his career – a player who is hungry, eager to develop and to achieve success," the Australian said. “I have watched Oh for some time and he is the striker I really wanted as I think he will be a great fit in our squad.

“Really importantly, I know that he had his heart set on joining us too and that his own perseverance has been crucial in making this deal happen, so his determination to join Celtic has been very clear. We are really pleased to welcome him to the Club and look forward to working with him and settling him into our squad.”