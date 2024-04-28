Celtic shot-count makes Docherty 'proud' but Dundee can't end 36-year run

Banned Dundee manager Tony Docherty takes in the action from the main stand (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

When the club has been without a home win in the fixture for 36 years, there’s little wonder manager Tony Docherty flagged up Dundee’s shots-on-target feat against Celtic.

He had, he said, been told that six was as many as any team have managed against the Parkhead side domestically this season. In the absence of a point, or even three points, it was at least something to take away from the 2-1 defeat that extended Celtic’sunbeaten run at Dens Park to 35 games.

Dundee halved the deficit through a deflected shot from Antonio Portales and it was a testing final 16 minutes plus five minutes of added time for the visitors, who saw goalkeeper Joe Hart booked for time-wasting. James Forrest’s well-executed double had put the champions’ two up but as well as the goal, Dundee did ask questions of Hart - although they might have preferred they were more testing ones. They included a long-range Luke McCowan shot and scuffed back-post effort from Amadou Bakayoko.

“Someone just told me the stat – it’s the most shots on target Celtic have faced all season,” said Docherty afterwards. “It speaks for itself that statistic. But listen, again, hugely proud of the players and level of performance. First half we were a little bit passive in terms of press, we let their centre-halves advance further than we’d like to. But we addressed that at half time and we came out in the second half and I thought it was a really dominant display.

“Those stats speak for themselves, there’s a wee feeling we could have got something from the game but the over-riding feeling – and what I’ve said to the players – is that nothing changes today in terms of league standings with St Mirren’s result. But what does change for me is that the belief the players have must go up. I have seen that throughout the season in terms of results and performance, against Celtic for example where the level of progression is there for everyone to see.”

Dundee lost their last meeting with the champions 7-1 at Parkhead. The two previous clashes this season were 3-0 reversals. This was undoubtedly a step forward and came just 11 days after a 0-0 draw at home against Rangers.

Docherty’s side are still very much in the hunt for fifth place – and the European berth that comes with it. They play St Mirren, their rivals for this prize, on Saturday at Dens. The Paisley team currently hold a two-point lead.

“Four games to go and I keep seeing levels of improvement and development in my team,” said the Dundee manager. “I saw it in spades today. We are rubbing our hands waiting for these next four games to come.”

Docherty, who sat in the stand due to suspension, enjoyed the novel experience of watching his side play from a different vantage point to the dugout, even if it was discombobulating at first.

“At the start I found it really frustrating,” he said. “But I actually really enjoyed watching my team and sometimes when you are at the side of the pitch you can get a wee bit too involved in things that are maybe not advisable.

“But sitting back watching my team from up there I was hugely proud because I saw them executing a game plan, I saw them going toe-to-toe and giving every ounce they had for the team and for supporters.

“There is an element of I really enjoyed it. I don’t want to be doing it again to be honest, but the overriding feeling is one of satisfaction in terms of the level of performance.