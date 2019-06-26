Celtic shortlist 10 full-backs, Hearts to sign striker, Gerrard's message to Ryan Kent, Celtic agree fee for defender, David Turnbull latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Celtic have drawn up a list of 10 players to replace Kieran Tierney, Hearts are poised to sign Conor Washington and Steven Gerrard tells Ryan Kent how he can facilitate Rangers move. Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip. 1. Washington to Hearts? Hearts are closing in on a move for Northern Irish striker Conor Washington following his release from Sheffield United. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Hibs sign Doidge Hibs have snapped up striker Christian Doidge from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 3. 10 full-backs on Celtic's radar Celtic have drawn up a list of 10 full-backs who could potentially replace Kieran Tierney, including ex-Aberdeen star Max Lowe and Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Tierney among elite Celtic team-mate James Forrest insists Kieran Tierney is just as good as the likes of Jordi Alba, Jan Vertonghen and Aleksandar Kolarov at the full-back position. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4