Celtic shimmer as Dundee United put to sword, beginning with Tom Rogic stunner

Tom Rogic scored a fantastic solo goal as Celtic comfortably defeated Dundee United 3-0 at Tannadice.

By Angus Wright
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 2:00 pm
Tom Rogic opens the scoring for Celtic.

The Australian midfielder opened the scoring on 19 minutes in the cinch Premiership encounter, before David Turnbull doubled Celtic’s advantage five minutes before the break.

Substitute Liam Scales added a third on 81 minutes as second-placed Celtic closed the gap to leaders Rangers to four points.

Celtic were in total command in the first half, creating countless chances. Rogic’s goal, however, was a superb bit of individual play, beating a number of United defenders before curling home.

Turnbull deservedly added a second, lifting the ball over Benjamin Siegrist after a fine pass from Callum McGregor.

The hosts were more competitive in the second half, but Scales made absolutely sure of the points for Celtic, sliding the ball home after being teed up by Liel Abada.

Dundee United remain in fourth place after the defeat, level on 25 points with Motherwell.

