Celtic 'set to terminate loan deal' in rare Ange Postecoglou signing failure

Celtic are reportedly preparing to terminate their loan deal with Rubin Kazan for midfielder Oliver Abildgaard.

The Dane arrived at Parkhead from the Russian club in September in what was supposed to be a season-long loan deal. However, the 26-year-old has made little impact at the Scottish champions, failing to make a single start in any competition and managing just 156 minutes of football in nine substitute appearances.

According to various outlets, reports in Russia now claim that Celtic have reached agreement with Rubin Kazan to cut the loan deal short with Abildgaard set to return to his parent club in January with a view to securing another loan move elsewhere.

It makes Abildgaard one of the few Ange Postecoglou signings that have not worked out with the Celtic boss having a high success rate in player recruitment since taking charge of the Glasgow side in June 2021.

The departure of one defensive midfielder could clear the way for the arrival of another with Celtic on the brink of signing Japan internationalist Tomoki Iwata from Yokohama F Marinos, according to reports in his homeland.

The 25-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, won the Most Valued Player (MVP) Award in the J-League last season for a series of excellent performances and Postecoglou, who signed Iwata for Yokohama from Oita Trinita in January 2021, has made his move to work with him once again.

