Celtic 'set to land Benjamin Siegrist' despite interest from two English clubs

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Tannadice club in the summer following three successful years on Tayside.

Both Rangers and Celtic have been linked with the Swiss shot-stopper, but the current cinch Premiership champions’ interest is firmer and the Scottish Sun reports that they are close to landing him despite interest from English outfits Preston North End and Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants another goalkeeper to be back-up to No 1 Joe Hart. After letting Greek internationalist Vasilis Barkas leave on to loan to Utrecht in the Netherlands, Scott Bain is the only senior cover for Hart and Siegrist would offer further security in that area.

Benjamin Siegrist is a free agent after leaving Dundee United this summer.