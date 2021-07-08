Celtic set £15m price for transfer, Rangers midfielder watched by Everton and Brentford

SPFL Football - Rumour Mill

Message probe

Leigh Griffiths has been sent home from Celtic’s training camp in Wales with the club and police preparing to investigate online messages allegedly sent by the striker. (The Scotsman)

Clean slate

Ange Postecoglou has told his Celtic squad it is a clean slate for all players after taking over and fielding fringe players including Vasilias Barkas, Alban Ajeti and Anthony Ralston against Sheffield Wednesday in the first pre-season match of the Welsh camp (Glasgow Times)

Armband dilemma

Scott Brown is not guaranteed to regain his captain’s role at Aberdeen. Stephen Glass’ collection of captains - Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher, Celtic captain Scott Brown and plus Joe Lewis and Andy Considine who have both led the Reds in the past has given the Dons manager a decision over the armband. (Daily Mail)

Move in doubt

Alfredo Morelos’ future is still unclear. The Colombian’s Copa America hopes have ended and a move to Porto is still some way off. The Portuguese runners-up have not tabled a big for the striker, despite reports to the contrary. (Daily Record)

Finnish-ed at Ibrox?

Glen Kamara’s Euro 2020 displays for Finland have impressed many and new Everton manager Rafa Benitez is said to be one of several impressed and keen on a move for the midfielder who cost just £50,000 from Dundee (Eurosport)

Good CV?

Celtic face competition from Newcastle and Bournemouth for American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. Anderlecht and four MLS clubs had previously been linked to the centre-half. (Larry Henry Jr / SBI Soccer)

Croatian cold

Craig Moore, former Rangers defender turned agent and ex-colleague of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes the Hoops have ‘gone cold’ on a move for Croatian midfielder Mario Vuskovic. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun)

Agent Clevid

Former Hearts midfielder Clevid Dikamona has held talks with Rangers and Liverpool but says he could supply Hearts with players from France to boost the Jambos’ Premiership return. (Evening News)

Price tag

Celtic have set a £15m price-tag on Kristoffer Ajer. With Newcastle and Norwich known to be keen, the Hoops have alerted agents of their fee expectations. (Football Insider)

‘Keem to stay

Hamilton are determined to keep Hibs target Hakeem Odoffin. (Edinburgh Evening News)

More in store

Hampden could host another major tournament fixture in future after Boris Johnson lobbied UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin over a World Cup bid from Great Britain and Ireland for 2030. (Scottish Sun)