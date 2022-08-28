Celtic set new Scottish top flight record with 9-0 win over Dundee United
Celtic have set a new record for the biggest away win in the Scottish top flight after a remarkable 9-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.
Ange Postecoglou’s side were in devastating form, scoring at will against a United side utterly bereft in confidence following a dismal start to the season that also included a 7-0 reverse away at AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.
Celtic were 5-0 ahead at half-time after a Kyogo Furuhashi hat-trick was followed by strikes from Liel Abada and Jota.
Abada added a further two goals after the break to complete his own treble while Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt were also on the scoresheet as the Hoops piled the misery on Jack Ross’ hapless outfit.
Most Popular
The 9-0 win eclipsed the previous record held by Celtic for the biggest away win since the formation of the Scottish Premier League, now known as the Scottish Premiership, in 1998, namely an 8-1 win over Dunfermline at East End Park in 2006.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.