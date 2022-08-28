Celtic set new Scottish top flight record with 9-0 win over Dundee United

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou’s side were in devastating form, scoring at will against a United side utterly bereft in confidence following a dismal start to the season that also included a 7-0 reverse away at AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.

Celtic were 5-0 ahead at half-time after a Kyogo Furuhashi hat-trick was followed by strikes from Liel Abada and Jota.

Abada added a further two goals after the break to complete his own treble while Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt were also on the scoresheet as the Hoops piled the misery on Jack Ross’ hapless outfit.

Celtic winger Jota celebrates making it 4-0 during the rout over Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)