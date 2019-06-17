Celtic set for trip to eastern Europe in first Champions League qualifying round

Celtic are likely to face a trip to eastern Europe in the first qualifying round of the Champions League after Uefa announced the seeded groupings for Tuesday’s draw in Nyon.

Of the five possible opponents for Celtic, four are from eastern Europe - Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sutjeska (Montenegro), Partizani (Albania) and Saburtalo (Georgia). The other side Celtic could face are Maltese champions Valletta.

Neil Lennon’s side will have to negotiate four qualifying rounds in total if they hope to reach the group stage of the tournament. The first leg of the first round qualifier will be on 9 or 10 July with the second leg a week later.