All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
58 minutes ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
2 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
3 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
3 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
22 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet

Celtic set for title chance at Tynecastle Park - Hearts v Aberdeen unlikely to be on TV, Rangers v Celtic date

Celtic could win the Scottish Premiership title at Hearts with the SPFL set to send the league leaders to Tynecastle Park in the first round of the split, according to reports.

By Chris Andrews
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST
 Comment

The league body are yet to announce the split fixtures but they are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday following extensive talks with Police Scotland, clubs and TV chiefs. The Scottish Sun reports Ange Postecoglou’s men will face Steven Naismith’s third-place chasing Hearts on May 6/7 before a trip to face Rangers the following weekend when they could already have retained the title.

Celtic lead their city rivals by 13 points and require just three points to secure their 53rd league championship. The match will likely be broadcast live on Sky Sports with one TV selection remaining for Tynecastle Park. It means Hearts’ clash with Aberdeen, likely to be in Gorgie, won't be shown live despite both chasing the coveted third spot.

Celtic are likely to get the chance to win the Premiership title at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Celtic are likely to get the chance to win the Premiership title at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Celtic are likely to get the chance to win the Premiership title at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Related topics:AberdeenSPFL
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.