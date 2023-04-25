Celtic set for title chance at Tynecastle Park - Hearts v Aberdeen unlikely to be on TV, Rangers v Celtic date

The league body are yet to announce the split fixtures but they are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday following extensive talks with Police Scotland, clubs and TV chiefs. The Scottish Sun reports Ange Postecoglou’s men will face Steven Naismith’s third-place chasing Hearts on May 6/7 before a trip to face Rangers the following weekend when they could already have retained the title.
Celtic lead their city rivals by 13 points and require just three points to secure their 53rd league championship. The match will likely be broadcast live on Sky Sports with one TV selection remaining for Tynecastle Park. It means Hearts’ clash with Aberdeen, likely to be in Gorgie, won't be shown live despite both chasing the coveted third spot.