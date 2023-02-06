News you can trust since 1817
Celtic set for fifth winter exit as trio of top-flight clubs keen on out-of-favour ace

Yosuke Ideguchi could be set to leave Celtic after struggling to make his mark in Ange Postecoglou's midfield.

By Joel Sked
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 7:39pm
According to reports in his native Japan, a trio of top-flight clubs are keen on the 26-year-old with one understood to be favourites after talks reached an advanced stage. Ideguchi has not featured for Celtic this season, aside from three unused substitute appearances.

Former club Gamba Osaka and Nagoya Grampus have both shown an interest but Sponichi reports Avispa Fukuoka are leading the race for his signature on loan ahead of the start of the new J1 League season starting later this month.

Ideguchi is highly-experienced in his homeland but has not been able to have an impact at Celtic with a number of injury issues since his move 13 months ago. He could become the fifth player to leave the club this window following the departures of Josip Juranovic, Oliver Abildgaard, Moritz Jenz and Johnny Kenny on loan with Giorgos Giakoumakis likely to follow.

Yosuke Ideguchi could be heading for the Celtic exit. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Japan
