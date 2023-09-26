Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has signed a new four-year contract which will see him remain at the club until 2027.

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston signs a new 4-year-deal until 2027 at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 24-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of eight, is now an established member of the first-team squad, with 90 appearances and seven goals under his belt.

He told the Celtic website: “I’m absolutely delighted, and it’s a great feeling to sign with your boyhood club on a new contract. It never gets old, that feeling of being able to put pen to paper to secure your future where you want to be. Essentially, this is where I want to play my football and it’s another proud moment in my career.

“I just put my head down every day and worked hard since I signed my last contract two years ago and it’s just been a case of going in, getting work done, doing my best for the team and helping to bring success. And I feel that, as a team, we’ve managed to do that, and within that players get their rewards, so like I say, I’m absolutely delighted to get it done.”

Ralston has also become a senior Scotland international with six caps to his name, including a goal on his full debut against Armenia in June last year.

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, added: “I’m absolutely delighted for Anthony. He was a young player who showed a lot of promise when I was first here.

“He came into the team and played some good games, and obviously he really kicked on when Ange [Postecoglou] came in and had that early spell where he played quite a lot, and you could see him grow from that.

“So, for me and the squad, I’m absolutely delighted. He’s a Celtic guy who’s come through the system here and I just think that when you have guys like that in your squad, you always get that extra wee bit out of them.