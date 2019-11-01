Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic scout winger, French side eye Rangers ace, shock Hoops exit on cards, Hibs player branded 'a cheat', Robinson to Hearts? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

Celtic scouts reportedly took in HNK Gorica's 2-1 Croatian Cup win over Hajduk Split as they ran the rule over young winger Kristijan Lovric. (Various)

1. Celtic eye winger

Celtic scouts reportedly took in HNK Gorica's 2-1 Croatian Cup win over Hajduk Split as they ran the rule over young winger Kristijan Lovric. (Various)
other
Buy a Photo
Saint-Etienne are the latest club to be linked with a move for in-form Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos but his price tag could be a stumbling block. (The Scotsman)

2. Morelos on ASSE radar

Saint-Etienne are the latest club to be linked with a move for in-form Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos but his price tag could be a stumbling block. (The Scotsman)
other
Buy a Photo
Hearts are keen to appoint Stephen Robinson as new manager but acquiring the Motherwell boss could cost them a six-figure sum. (The Sun)

3. Robinson to Hearts?

Hearts are keen to appoint Stephen Robinson as new manager but acquiring the Motherwell boss could cost them a six-figure sum. (The Sun)
other
Buy a Photo
Christophe Berra has hit out at the fan who defaced the Foundation Plaza outside Tynecastle with graffiti reading: "Levein Out". (Various)

4. Berra blasts graffiti fan

Christophe Berra has hit out at the fan who defaced the Foundation Plaza outside Tynecastle with graffiti reading: "Levein Out". (Various)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3