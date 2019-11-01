Celtic scout winger, French side eye Rangers ace, shock Hoops exit on cards, Hibs player branded 'a cheat', Robinson to Hearts? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Celtic eye winger
Celtic scouts reportedly took in HNK Gorica's 2-1 Croatian Cup win over Hajduk Split as they ran the rule over young winger Kristijan Lovric. (Various)
other
2. Morelos on ASSE radar
Saint-Etienne are the latest club to be linked with a move for in-form Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos but his price tag could be a stumbling block. (The Scotsman)
other
3. Robinson to Hearts?
Hearts are keen to appoint Stephen Robinson as new manager but acquiring the Motherwell boss could cost them a six-figure sum. (The Sun)
other
4. Berra blasts graffiti fan
Christophe Berra has hit out at the fan who defaced the Foundation Plaza outside Tynecastle with graffiti reading: "Levein Out". (Various)
other
View more