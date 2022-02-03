Celtic scintillating and more to come, Rangers suddenly very ordinary, Raith's David Goodwillie U-turn - Scotsman Sport Show

And the action did not disappoint, with Celtic in scintillating form as they swept aside their bitter rivals with an exceptional first-half performance. Leading 3-0 at the break thanks to a double from Reo Hatate and a strike by Liel Abada, Ange Postecoglou’s men saw the match comfortably and now lead the cinch Premiership by a point.

The match felt like a turning point in the title race and our specialist football writers Andrew Smith and Alan Pattullo discuss an exhilarating night with our sports editor Mark Atkinson.

The trio also talk about the breaking news on Thursday morning, with Raith Rovers deciding to perform a U-turn over the signing of David Goodwillie. The Kirkcaldy club has admitted that it made a mistake in bring him to the club and are looking to terminate his contract.

Celtic's James Forrest (R) goes past Rangers' Leon Balogun.