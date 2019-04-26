Celtic’s Scott Brown escapes ban for behaviour against Rangers in Old Firm clash

Scott Brown will not be punished for his behaviour in the Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers last month.

The Bhoys captain had been cited for his post-match celebrations, and charged with breaching the Scottish FA’s Disciplinary Rule 77 - A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.

Scott-free: Brown won't face any punishment for his post-Old Firm celebrations. Picture: SNS Group

Brown was offered a two-match ban but the Hoops contested the charge successfully, meaning the 33-year-old is free to face Kilmarnock at Parkhead and Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Celtic had requested that Brown’s hearing was brought forward from May 2, freeing up the skipper to face Rangers in the final meeting between the two Glasgow rivals on May 12.

Speaking prior to the hearing, Hoops interim boss Neil Lennon indicated he would be “surprised” if the charge was upheld, adding: “If he does [get banned], we’ll have something lined up for that”.

Celtic won the derby clash 2-1 thanks to goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard, with on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on target for the Gers.

Light Blues striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for clashing with Brown, while Kent struck the Celtic captain, invoking a two-match ban from the compliance officer.

A melee broke out post-match with players and coaches from both sides getting involved, while Rangers’ Andy Halliday was red-carded for his part in the dust-up.