Celtic’s Kieran Tierney fit for Scottish Cup final but will miss Scotland qualifiers

Kieran Tierney is expected to be fit for Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts, before having a double hernia operation which will rule him out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

The left-back has struggled with injuries throughout the season and doubts had been raised that he would make the showpiece event at Hampden, having last played for Celtic on 4th May against Aberdeen.

Kieran Tierney celebrates after Celtic's final league game of the season. Pic: SNS

Tierney will make the final but will miss Steve Clarke’s first two matches in charge of Scotland, after the former Kilmarnock boss was appointed on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old said: “I have been training the last two days and that is the hard two days. I think I have coped quite well with that so it is positive going into the game.

“I would love to go away with Scotland but unfortunately the operation is booked for a few days after the cup final so that would rule me out.

“I think most people are within three and six weeks (out) so it is not too bad. The operation will fix it, that’s the good news.

“I will look forward to getting the operation and hopefully get back fit as soon as I can.”

Tierney has not featured for the national team since the 2-1 Nations League defeat to Israel in October, 2018.

