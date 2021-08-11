Celtic right back search takes new twist as club now 'one step away' from signing target

Croatia right-bac Josip Juranovic chases Scotland's Ryan Fraser during the UEFA EURO 2020 (Photo by STU FORSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reports, the defender is ‘one step away’ from a transfer to the Scottish side after current club Legia Warsaw agreed to sell their star man following their failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Celtic are believed to have closed the door on their pursuit of Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta due to the Belgium club demanding a transfer fee in excess of £5 for the Portuguese right-back, with Everton now reportedly the frontrunners.

Signing a new right-back to compete with Anthony Ralston is high on the list of Ange Postecoglou's priorities, and it is claimed Juranovic, who has 10 caps to his name and lined up against Scotland during the Euros, would be available for a fee closer to £2.5m.

Juranovic joined Legia from Hajduk Split last year and won the Polish top-flight title in his debut season, scoring once and registering eight assists in 26 appearances.