Celtic right back search takes new twist as club now 'one step away' from signing target

Celtic are expected to make a move to sign Croatian international right-back Josip Juranovic.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 1:20 pm
Croatia right-bac Josip Juranovic chases Scotland's Ryan Fraser during the UEFA EURO 2020 (Photo by STU FORSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

According to reports, the defender is ‘one step away’ from a transfer to the Scottish side after current club Legia Warsaw agreed to sell their star man following their failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Celtic are believed to have closed the door on their pursuit of Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta due to the Belgium club demanding a transfer fee in excess of £5 for the Portuguese right-back, with Everton now reportedly the frontrunners.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Signing a new right-back to compete with Anthony Ralston is high on the list of Ange Postecoglou's priorities, and it is claimed Juranovic, who has 10 caps to his name and lined up against Scotland during the Euros, would be available for a fee closer to £2.5m.

Juranovic joined Legia from Hajduk Split last year and won the Polish top-flight title in his debut season, scoring once and registering eight assists in 26 appearances.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.