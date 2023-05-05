Celtic reveal whether Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss the start of next season

The US international went under the knife in the immediate aftermath of the 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden last Sunday. The defender had been playing through the injury and put off having an operation in order to take part in the Old Firm match, delivering a man of the match performance.

While he has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, fears had been raised that the post-op recovery period could impact on Carter-Vickers’ availability for the start of next season. However, Postecoglou has revealed that he expects the 25-year-old to be fit by the time the 2023-24 campaign gets underway.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Celtic's trip to Tynecastle on Sunday, he said: “He’s had the surgery, he’s on his way back and it went really well and he’ll be alright for the start of the season, I’m sure.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has had surgery on a long-standing knee injury. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"It’s a great boost. He was really keen to play up until last weekend. He knew how important that was in the context of our season and he's a very important part of our set-up and our team.

“He’s been carrying that injury for quite a while and at the same time he’s never used it as an excuse for a performance. He’s just got on with things and been outstanding.