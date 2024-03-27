Celtic have insisted they will open the railed seating section for upcoming women’s matches after the Green Brigade vowed to boycott the fixtures due to being denied a designated standing section behind the goals.

The ultras section, who were banned from attending men’s matches earlier this season, accused the board of being "vindictive" after being informed they would be unable to be situated in the Jock Stein Stand for the SWPL matches against Hibs and Hearts next month.

The Green Brigade took over the area behind the goal for women’s fixtures last year in an initiative branded "The Celtic End" with a record crowd of 15,822 watching Celtic Women take on Hearts in a dramatic final day of the SWPL season.

A Celtic fans display during a Scottish Women's Premier League match against Hearts on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Celtic Women are currently one point behind Rangers at the top of the SWPL table and the fan group had intended to provide a similar level of support for the matches which could determine the outcome of the title race, but have insisted they will now boycott the games instead.

A Green Brigade statement read: "Despite our best intentions and efforts, the club has refused to facilitate The Celtic End for the upcoming Celtic FC Women matches at Celtic Park. This is in stark contrast to similar matches last May where fan reps worked constructively with the club to promote the matches and draw record crowds.

"This decision has been taken by Michael Nicholson, CEO, and Chris McKay, CFO. It is vindictive against the concept of The Celtic End, the fan groups behind the idea and the thousands of fans who want to see some level of consideration given to a goal-end standing section to rejuvenate a stale Celtic Park.

"Shamefully, Michael Nicholson and Chris McKay would prefer for Celtic FC Women to be detrimented (sic) than have another positive advert for The Celtic End. Ironically, this decision contradicts the club statement following the cancellation of away tickets at the recent SWPL Glasgow Derby which decried others undermining the promotion and progress of the women's game.

"At a critical time in both the men's and women's seasons, we have no desire to engage in a public spat which may distract positive support for both teams. For this reason, as well as for unreasonable obstacles, it is regrettable that we will not attend the upcoming Celtic FC Women matches at Celtic Park."

Celtic have insisted that the decision was taken on safety grounds and that the Green Brigade has been offered their usual safe-standing section withing the stadium, known as the North Curve.

A club spokesperson said: "The group were made aware that the Jock Stein would not be made available due to certain safety concerns relating to this specific area, but arrangements have been made by the club to allow the group to attend within the rail seating section.

