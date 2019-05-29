Celtic reported to want €7m Uruguayan international striker - but face competition from Barcelona

Celtic have been linked with a move for striker Cristhian Stuani.

The Uruguyan international was part of the Girona side which was relegated from La Liga despite netting an impressive 19 goals in 32 appearances.

Cristhian Stuani is interesting Celtic according to reports.

Valued at around €10million Euros, Stuani is available for €7million, according to Futbol Radio Formula in Mexico where there is interest from Monterrey, one of the country's biggest sides.

The same source speculate that Celtic and Nottingham Forest are keen on the 32-year-old, as are Barcelona who see him as a back-up for Luis Suarez.

In Spain, AS note that a Scottish club want to sign the player.

Stuani has previously played in the UK having joined Middlesbrough in 2015 from Espanyol. But after 16 goals in 67 appearances on Teeside he returned to Spain where he has hit 40 goals in the last two La Liga campaigns.

Only Suarez and Lionel Messi have scored more.

Stuani has a respectable scoring record throughout his career and on the international level has score eight goals in 48 caps for Uruguay.