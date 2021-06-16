Celtic renew interest in striker, clubs eye Rangers pair, doubts over Tierney, defender to rejoin Celtic - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Scottish football rumour mill

Despite the prospect of a Euro 2020 clash with England on Friday, Scotland's Premiership clubs are still working hard behind the scenes to bolster their squads ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Unsurprisingly, Celtic are being linked with a host of players as new boss Ange Postecoglou prepares to take the reins while Rangers are juggling interest in their top-performing stars with a need to add quality to their squad.

In the meantime there is a whole host of other football fare to get stuck into in today's gossip round-up.

Celtic set to renew interest in Elis

Celtic could rekindle their interest in former target Alberth Elis, with the striker keen to leave Boavista. Reports in Portugal suggest the Honduran hitman is priced at £8.5 million and that West Ham and Southampton are both keen alongside the Hoops. (A Bola)

Fears over Tierney fitness

Kieran Tierney will not return to full training until at least Thursday as doubts increase about the injured Scotland defender's participation against England on Friday. Manager Steve Clarke revealed Tierney, who has a calf injury, managed only light training at the squad’s training base in County Durham on Tuesday. (The Scotsman)

Gers join race for Abdulmalik

Rangers are said to be monitoring Millwall youngster Abdul Abdulmalik. The Lions are keen to extend the 18-year-old's stay at the Den and haave already knocked back an approach from Swansea, while Arsenal are also hovering. (Daily Mail)

English clubs linked with Barisic

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Wolves and now Leeds are all keeping tabs on Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, according to reports. The Elland Road side have made a new left-back a priority and the Croatian international is understood to fit the bill. (Various)

Watford 'open talks’ with Kamara

Meanwhile, Watford have reportedly opened talks with Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, although the suggestion is that Lens ace Seko Fofana remains their main target. (Various)

Hoops to offer Ryan long-term deal

Celtic will offer Mat Ryan a long-term contract as they aim to pip Arsenal to a deal for the Australian goalkeeper. The 29-year-old is likely to leave Brighton this summer and was linked with Arsenal but the Hoops remain in the chase. (Football Insider)

Leeds cool Kent interest

Leeds appear to have cooled their interest in Rangers winger Ryan Kent with reports suggesting the English Premier League side have turned their attentions to Rubin Kazan winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Various)

Sviatchenko tipped for Celtic return

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is understood to be keen on re-signing Erik Sviatchenko. The centre-back is under contract at Midtjylland until 2024 but is understood to have a buyout clause amid interest from the English Premier League. (Daily Record)

Bristol City open talks with Celtic target

Bristol City have opened talks with Leeds United’s Scottish left-back Barry Douglas, who was mentioned as a target for Celtic earlier this month. (Football Insider)

‘Well keen on Blues kid

Motherwell are reportedly eyeing up a move for Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick. The 22-year-old could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge and has caught the eye of AFC Wimbledon and Millwall. (Daily Record)

Hibs duo help Socceroos to record-breaking win

Martin Boyle and Jackson Irvine featured as Australia defeated Jordan 1-0 in Kuwait to make it eight consecutive World Cup qualifying wins. Irvine shot narrowly over in the opening exchanges while Boyle set up Harry Souttar for the winner. (Various)

Hearts set up Berwick friendly

A Hearts team will travel to Shielfield Park for a friendly against Berwick Rangers later this month, with another Jambos XI set to take on Linlithgow Rose less than 24 hours later. (Evening News)

