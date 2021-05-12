Celtic remove Palestine flag display and condemn fans for 'exploiting' Scott Brown tribute

Celtic have condemned a "small group" of supporters after a display of Palestine flags appeared inside Parkhead ahead of tonight's Premiership match against St Johnstone.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 2:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 2:26 pm
Celtic have removed a display of Palestine flags from the stadium ahead of the St Johnstone match tonight
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The club granted stadium access to supporters in order to erect flags and banners in tribute to departing club captain Scott Brown, who plays his final match at Celtic Park tonight before his move to Aberdeen.

However, a photograph posted on Twitter by supporters group, North Curve, showed a display of Palestine flags had been draped across the safe-standing areas, along with the message: "The North Curve is flying the flag for Palestine at tonight's Celtic game."

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Celtic have responded by removing the banners and issuing a statement criticising the actions of the fans for exploiting the Brown tribute for their own ends.

It read: "We had invited supporters to pay tribute to our Club captain, Scott Brown, by giving them the opportunity to display their own banners in the stadium.

"Unfortunately a small group, which was given access in good faith, has attempted to exploit this opportunity, taken advantage of an occasion intended for our Club captain, Scott Brown, and used it for a different purpose.

"Clearly this is unacceptable and the display was immediately taken down by the Club."

Read More

Read More
Scott Brown's last post at Celtic Park will have eerie echoes for the club's bri...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.