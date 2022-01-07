Celtic reject Serie A bid for defender, Udinese loan-to-buy offer thrown out

Celtic's Stephen Welsh celebrates his Europa League goal against Real Betis last month. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Serie A side had hoped to take the 6ft 2in Scottish under-19 cap to Italy on loan initially, with an option to buy.

But Sky Sports News report the approach was thrown out by the Hoops who have seen Welsh become a defensive mainstay since his breakthrough to the first team last season.

The 21-year-old was given a baptism of fire with an Old Firm debut last term followed by a Europa League start against AC Milan, and held his place in the team to make 21 appearances, and has added 19 more in the first half of this season under Ange Postecoglou.

Udinese, currently 14th in Italy’s top flight, were aiming to make Welsh the third Scotsman in the top flight with Aaron Hickey enjoying a stand-out season at Bologna and ex-Celt Liam Henderson at Empoli.