Celtic refute claims supporters clashed with police and stormed gates at St Johnstone

A group of Celtic fans watched their match with St Johnstone from outside McDiarmid Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Parkhead side were backed up a group of fans who watched the 3-1 win over St Johnstone from outside the stadium.

There were reports that fans had tried to gain access to the stadium, a claim which was clarified by Celtic’s supporter liason officer.

Fans were allowed to stay and watch the match from a grass verge outside the stadium before dispersing at full-time.

He tweeted: “Just to clarify some inaccurate reports from yesterday. There was no clash with Police, no storm of gates, a handful of fans went to cheer their team from a an area which was away from the Stadium.

"Police were agreeable to this and fans dispersed at FT without any issue.”

Celtic’s victory was nearly overshadowed by the injury to Kyogo Furuhashi but Ange Postecoglou delivered a positive update.

