Celtic receive Gue-sung Cho signing boost as two clubs ruled out - but not the Scottish champions

Celtic have received a potentially huge signing boost in their pursuit of South Korea international Gue-sung Cho.

The 24-year-old emerged as a reported target for Ange Postecoglou and the Scottish champions during the World Cup where he has starred for his country, scoring twice in the group stage loss to Ghana. He could lead the line against Brazil on Monday evening in the last 16.

Cho came up against Postecoglou when the Australian was managing in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos. This season he has scored 21 goals across spells with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Gimcheon Sangmu. As well as Celtic there have been reported interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Rennes of France. However, according to the player’s representatives those two teams are not an option but it was confirmed there are European teams keeping tabs on him.

"The rumour that these two clubs are interested in Gue-sung Cho is not true,” they told Korean outlet Khan. "It is true that clubs in Europe are interested in Cho Gue-sung. It is certain that (clubs in) the European leagues are keeping an eye on Gue-sung Cho at the World Cup.”

Celtic have already added Yuki Kobayashi, the centre-back who can play on the left, from Japanese side Vissel Kobe. His signing was followed by the confirmation that Alistrair Johnston will join up with the team next week after completing a deal from MLS side CF Montreal following his exploits for Canada in Qatar. The versatile defender stood out in the country’s opening match against Belgium where he was up against Eden Hazard.