Celtic receive fewest cards per fouls in Scottish Premiership as Hibs among the most punished

In turn the arrival of VAR is expected at some point next season to help referees out.

So far this campaign there have been a combined total of 796 yellow and red cards dished out by Premiership officials.

No team has picked up more cards than Livingston’s 81. At the other end of the spectrum is Celtic with just 38.

Referee Bobby Madden shows Christie Elliott a yellow card. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Livi have the most bookings with 76 but it is Hibs who lead the way on red cards with eight.

When it comes to committing fouls it is Motherwell who could be described as the most ‘fouly’ with 457, 37 more than Livingston.

But which are the team who commit the most fouls before being reprimanded with a card?

Premiership league leaders Celtic lead the way on that front also with 9.63 fouls per card, way ahead of the chasing pack which includes Rangers, Motherwell and Aberdeen who are around six fouls per card.

At the other end of the scale not much separates Hearts and Hibs, as well as Ross County and Livingston. But it is St Johnstone with 5.11 fouls per card who bring up the rear.

Celtic – 366 fouls, 38 cards = 9.63 fouls per card.

Rangers – 336 fouls, 52 cards = 6.45 fouls per card

Motherwell – 457 fouls, 74 cards = 6.18 fouls per card

Aberdeen – 396 fouls, 65 cards = 6.09 fouls per card

St Mirren – 325 fouls, 54 cards = 6.02 fouls per card

Dundee United – 378 fouls, 69 cards = 5.48 fouls per card

Dundee – 407 fouls, 75 cards = 5.43 fouls per card

Hearts – 354 fouls, 67 cards = 5.28 fouls per card

Ross County – 390 fouls, 75 cards = 5.2 fouls per card

Livingston – 420 fouls, 81 cards = 5.19 fouls per card

Hibs – 374 fouls, 72 cards = 5.19 fouls per card

St Johnstone – 378 fouls, 74 cards = 5.11 fouls per card

All stats via SPFL