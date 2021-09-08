Celtic receive away allocation for Real Betis clash as fans granted long-awaited European trip

Celtic fans haven't been able to travel to a European away match since the Europa League clash with Copenhagen in February 2020. Picture: SNS

The club have promised further details in due course as they have to assess the best course of action given the ongoing Covid-19 protocols and quick turnaround with the game taking place this Thursday.

But it promises to be an emotional return to Seville for some Hoops supporters in what will be their first opportunity for a European trip since the Europa League last-32 meeting with Copenhagen in February 2020.

The Uefa ban on away fans travelling to matches will be lifted on September 10, two days before the match in Spain.

A Celtic statement read: “We have been informed that we will receive an allocation of tickets for the forthcoming Europa League match in Seville against Real Betis, on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

“Due to the short turn-around time which we must deal with and the local Covid protocol requirements, we are presently establishing the most appropriate process for allocating tickets to those fans intending to attend the match.

“Further information will follow through the club website.

“Given the ongoing travel logisitics, the club will not be providing any fan charters for this match and naturally encourage any supporters wishing to attend the match that they comply with all UK and Spanish Covid-19 requirements.

“The club will provide further information as soon as possible.”

Seville was the host city when Celtic battled Porto in the Uefa Cup final in 2004, going down bravely to Jose Mourinho’s side 3-2 after extra-time.

