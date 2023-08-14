Celtic reaction: The player who saw pictures, Aberdeen's Pittodrie changes, why Rodgers 'would be here all day'

McGregor hails fellow academy graduate

Idle in a competitive sense since early October, Celtic central defender Stephen Welsh was summoned from the bench to replace the injury Cameron Carter-Vickers at half time. The 23-year-old was impressive and caught the eye of his captain Callum McGregor. “I thought he was outstanding when he came on,” said the midfielder. “He really calmed the game. He saw the pictures, could see the passes and that settled us and got us playing into our rhythm. I think Stephen has been outstanding, especially as an academy product. It is always difficult. You come in, you play well, you drop out the team, you come back, you drop out the team again. You have to be resilient, especially as an academy player. It is always easy for the club to go and buy players and it is a real challenge for the home-grown ones. But Welshy’s attitude has been outstanding and his quality is getting better. He is growing in stature. He is a player who can be really important for us as well.”