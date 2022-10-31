Taylor for PotY

They may be spoilt for choice, but if Celtic fans were to vote for their player of the season so far, there would be a fair chance of a surprise winner. It may be unfashionable to suggest it, but Greg Taylor has arguably been their stand-out performer. The 24-year-old has taken the consistency he showed last season to the next level by now consistently being Celtic's best player on the park. That was the case again at Livingston on Saturday in his 100th appearance for the club as the left-back helped himself to a goal and an assist in a top class performance. His through ball for Kyogo's opener was timed and measured to perfection after he had the confidence to drift infield into the number 10 position to receive a pass from opposite full-back Anthony Ralston. Angeball in motion. Taylor's strike for Celtic's second was a sweet hit, and while it maybe should have been saved, it flew past Jack Hamilton before he could see it. Aside from those two major contributions, Taylor also had 142 touches, more than any other Celtic player. If he can maintain current form, he will surely find himself among the nominees when awards season comes around.

Offensive chanting

Celtic's Greg Taylor (right) celebrates his goal in the 3-0 win at Livingston. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location of the outdoor Sky Sports studio at the Tony Macaroni Arena left pundits James McFadden, Mark Wilson and Kris Boyd somewhat exposed. Perched in the corner between the Main and West stands, clearly visible and within earshot of the vast Celtic travelling support, the trio would perhaps be expecting some banter to fly their way. Unfortunately, in the case of Boyd, it was as depressing as it was predictable that the former Rangers striker was subjected to abuse that fell into the offensive category. Chants of "Orange b******" pierced the air as Celtic fans filtered their way out of the stadium past the Sky Sports team, with Boyd the clear and obvious target. It is a term that charity Nil by Mouth has previously defined as sectarian. A day after Aberdeen fans displayed a disgraceful 'kill all huns' banner at Ibrox, and a few months since Rangers fans were investigated by police over anti-Catholic singing, the undertones of religious bigotry continue to cast a dirty stain on Scottish football. A real turn-off for those of us who are only interested in the game.

Collum's tumble

One of the biggest cheers of the afternoon arrived on the half hour mark when the unfortunate Willie Collum was wiped out by Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy. The referee hit the deck rather theatrically as Mooy brushed past him in an attempt to close down an opponent, but Collum was able to see the funny side as he shared a laugh with the Australian international after getting back to his feet. The whistler managed to upset both sets of fans with his decisions throughout the match, but in general he had a decent game, including getting the penalty decision correct after reviewing the VAR monitor, having missed the handball against Andrew Shinnie in real time.

Celtic player ratings

Advertisement Hide Ad