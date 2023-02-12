Celtic reaction: Red card was 'insult to injury', Douglas Ross banner apology, Oh off the mark

Three observations from Celtic’s 5-1 win over St Mirren in the cinch Premiership ...

'Insult to injury'

The 76th minute penalty kick awarded to Celtic, which allowed Reo Hatate to put the home side two goals up and proved the catalyst for further late goals, saw the handball rule brought under the microscope again. The decision to award the penalty - following a VAR check - was scrutinised on Sportscene with former Celtic striker Simon Donnelly insisting referee Steven McLean was right to penalise Richard Taylor for blocking Liel Abada's goalbound effort with his arm. "In the letter of the law it's a penalty," he said.

However, fellow pundit Marvin Bartley claimed that McLean's subsequent decision to send off Taylor was ‘unacceptable’ due to the inadvertant nature of the incident. The Queen of the South boss said: "This is the problem - the people making the rules haven't played the game. Taylor has gone in to slide, yes it hits his hand and his hand is slightly behind him - but there's no way you can tell me that's intentional. Then the fact he then gets a red card for it is insult to injury for me. That isn't acceptable. That isn't a red card for me, on any day of the week."

St Mirren's Richard Taylor is sent off for a handball during the Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Douglas Ross banner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A banner which appeared in the safe standing section of Celtic Park aiming abuse at Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross prompted an on-air apology from Viaplay Sports, who were broadcasting the match live. The expletive-laden message was displayed by the Green Bridage during a VAR check on Celtic's first goal which read: "VAR verdict - Douglas Ross is a c...". Commentator Rory Hamilton then apologised to any viewers who may have been offended. Ross was one of the assistant referees on duty at the match.

Oh stepping up

With Giorgos Giakoumakis’ departure from Celtic now confirmed, the onus is firmly on new signing Hyeon-gyu Oh stepping up to the mark and replacing the Greek's goals, which he duly did with his first for the club. The striker showed sharp reactions to get onto the end of a rebound after St Mirren goalkeeper Trever Carson had blocked a shot from Callum McGregor to put Celtic 3-0 up. The South Korean was named on the bench for the fourth match running but was overlooked when Kyogo Furuhashi went off injured after just 14 minutes, with Ange Postecoglou opting for Liel Abada through the middle. But Oh came off the bench in the 63rd minute to make his fourth substitute appearance since joining from Suwon Bluewings before getting himself on the scoresheet. He has already matched one of Giakoumakis' records - the Greek also broke his duck for Celtic in his fourth appearance. Whether he can match the man now departed for the MLS in terms of strike-rate remains to be seen, with Giakoumakis having struck 26 times in 57 appearances.